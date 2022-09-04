According to sources in Spain, Manchester City turned down a deal for PSG superstar Neymar in the latter days of the summer transfer season. Find out the key reasons why here.

This summer, Neymar's future looked to be in the Premier League, with Chelsea being mentioned as a potential destination for the Brazil international. Despite the additions of Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana, and Kalidou Koulibaly, Thomas Tuchel still wanted to make more additions to his Stamford Bridge roster before the transfer market came to an end.

However, the Blues eventually opted for a much more viable offensive option, snatching Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona. The forward quickly acclimated to his new life in Spain, but once Robert Lewandowski showed there, things became a lot tougher for him. Furthermore, the armed burglary of his residence near Barcelona was undoubtedly a deciding factor in his Camp Nou exit.

It apparently prompted the Parisians to look for alternatives; In the dying moments of Thursday's transfer deadline, Paris Saint-Germain reportedly made an audacious attempt to knock on Manchester City's door, offering to sell the 30-year-old winger.

Why Manchester City didn't accept late offer to sign Neymar

According to the Spanish publication Marca, Manchester City were the team PSG felt Neymar may move to, but the Premier League winners declined to sign him. To prevent more ego clashes, notably with Kylian Mbappe, the French outfit would have preferred to get rid of the player.

Although neither Raheem Sterling nor Gabriel Jesus have been immediately replaced, Pep Guardiola's side did not see this as a chance they wanted to take advantage of. It is believed that they had no plans to make such a major deal which may have disrupted the team's morale.

In addition, unfortunately for the Brazilian, the Citizens had previously signed a superstar in Erling Haaland and had no intention of doing so again. Most likely, Julian Alvarez could have also been the deciding factor in not signing Neymar. Another top player would have slowed down the Argentine's rise after his performance against Nottingham Forest.

Last but not least, Manchester City's decision not to sign the player might have also been affected by his astronomical salary demands. Even if Neymar has decided to finish the season in Ligue 1, the fact that he was offered to other clubs suggests that things may not be so great in Paris.