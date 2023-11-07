Manchester City will face Young Boys in a Group G game of the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League at the Etihad Stadium in England. Young boys need to win this and the rest of the games to climb positions within the group, but Manchester City with nine points is much closer to the Knockout Stage.
Manchester City have a perfect record in Group G with 9 points and 3 wins, they won against Red Star Belgrade 3-1, RB Leipzig 3-1 and recently on October 25 against Young Boys by 3-1. Until now they are the team with the most goals in the group stage.
Young Boys have only one point after tying a game against Red Star Belgrade by 2-2, while they lost two games, one against Manchester City and another against RB Leipzig 1-3, the only way they can reach the knockout stage is winning all the remaining games.
Manchester City vs Young Boys: Kick-Off Time
Manchester City and Young Boys play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, November 7 at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. One interesting thing about the game is that it will be a clash of two very different playing styles. City are known for their possession-based, attacking football, while Young Boys are more of a counter-attacking team. Another interesting thing to watch out for will be the battle between City’s Erling Haaland and Young Boys’ Mohamed Aly Camara. Haaland is one of the best strikers in the world, while Aly Camara is one of the most promising defenders in Europe.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM November 8
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 8
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM November 8
Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 8
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM November 8
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 8
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 8
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM November 8
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM November 8
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM November 8
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM
Manchester City vs Young Boys: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 4
Brazil: HBO Max
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN2
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: TNT Sports 2, LiveScore App, discovery+, discovery+ App
Israel: 5Stars
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 255, Mediaset Infinity
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max, Cinemax
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 4
Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal, DAZN Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena 2 Premium
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 5
Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 1, TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport D 2, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3 Live
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports Ultimate, TNT Sports 2, discovery+ App
United States: Paramount+, ViX