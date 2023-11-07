Manchester City vs Young Boys: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country

Manchester City will face Young Boys in a Group G game of the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League at the Etihad Stadium in England. Young boys need to win this and the rest of the games to climb positions within the group, but Manchester City with nine points is much closer to the Knockout Stage.

[Watch Manchester City vs Young Boys online in the US on Paramount+]

Manchester City have a perfect record in Group G with 9 points and 3 wins, they won against Red Star Belgrade 3-1, RB Leipzig 3-1 and recently on October 25 against Young Boys by 3-1. Until now they are the team with the most goals in the group stage.

Young Boys have only one point after tying a game against Red Star Belgrade by 2-2, while they lost two games, one against Manchester City and another against RB Leipzig 1-3, the only way they can reach the knockout stage is winning all the remaining games.

Manchester City vs Young Boys: Kick-Off Time

Manchester City and Young Boys play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, November 7 at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. One interesting thing about the game is that it will be a clash of two very different playing styles. City are known for their possession-based, attacking football, while Young Boys are more of a counter-attacking team. Another interesting thing to watch out for will be the battle between City’s Erling Haaland and Young Boys’ Mohamed Aly Camara. Haaland is one of the best strikers in the world, while Aly Camara is one of the most promising defenders in Europe.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM November 8

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 8

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM November 8

Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 8

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM November 8

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 8

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 8

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM November 8

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM November 8

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM November 8

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM

Manchester City vs Young Boys: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 4

Brazil: HBO Max

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN2

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: TNT Sports 2, LiveScore App, discovery+, discovery+ App

Israel: 5Stars

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 255, Mediaset Infinity

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max, Cinemax

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 4

Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal, DAZN Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena 2 Premium

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 5

Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 1, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport D 2, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3 Live

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports Ultimate, TNT Sports 2, discovery+ App

United States: Paramount+, ViX