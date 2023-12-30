Manchester United and Erik ten Hag did it again. After an incredible comeback to beat Aston Villa at Old Trafford, the Red Devils lost this Saturday against Nottingham Forest, a team fighting to avoid relegation.

The first semester of the season is a disaster for Manchester United. They were eliminated in the group stage of the Champions League and couldn’t even clinch a berth to go to the Europa League.

Now, after their 2-1 loss at City Ground, Erik ten Hag’s team are in seventh place of the Premier League and could be surpassed in the next few days by Brighton and Newcastle. Right now, Manchester United are 11 points behind Liverpool in the title race. Seems like game over.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest have been revamped by the arrival of coach Nuno Espirito Santo and all his previous experience with Wolverhampton, Porto and Tottenham. Two consecutive victories finally got them out of relegation zone.

Erik ten Hag is on the hot seat with Manchester United

This seems to be the topic of the last months, but, someway and somehow, Erik ten Hag gets a win which gives him some breathing room. In this case, it was the victory against Aston Villa.

Nevertheless, that only lasts a few days as the unexpected losses keep coming. As a consequence, the 2023-2024 season could finish without titles and even worse: no ticket for European competitions.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: Highlights and Goals

In one of the best games of the day, Nottingham Forest took the lead with a goal by Nicolas Dominguez (64′). However, a big mistake by goalkeeper Matt Turner opened the door for Marcus Rashford (78′).

Then, in a tremendous shot, Morgan Gibbs-White scored the 2-1 (82′) and gave Nottingham Forest their first win at home over Manchester United since March of 1992.