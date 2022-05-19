New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag looks to be on the same page as Cristiano Ronaldo when it comes to the transfer strategy for this summer's window. The club has already made an offer in regards to a high-profile transfer involving a striker of Serie A side Napoli, as per reports.

After appointing Erik ten Hag and letting many high-profile midfielders and forwards go, Manchester United will have a hectic summer. In light of the imminent departure of Edinson Cavani, only Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford remain as alternatives to lead the line for the Red Devils.

The 37-year-old United legend is set to enter his last year of his contract at Old Trafford, and now expected that he will continue at the club until the summer of 2023. For the first time in Ten Hag's tenure, the superstar will play an important part in the club's attempt to modernize their locker room.

Next term, the Portuguese wants to partner up with another striker in United's attack. As a result, the team appears to be willing to fulfill the veteran's wish in the upcoming transfer window.

Manchester United make offer for Napoli's Victor Osimhen

It had been reported back in March that CR7 had made up his mnind to continue playing for Manchester United and had also provided the club with feedback about the kind of player it should look to acquire for the next season.

According to what was reported by The Athletic, Ronaldo's wish was for the Red Devils to recruit a player with a certain profile that would give them the ability to adjust their strategy in order to get the most out of the superstar.

As a result, several reports claim that Manchester United have launched a bid for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen ahead of the next transfer window this summer. The Premier League giants have selected the Nigeria international as one of their top summer targets, according to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, and have made an offer for his services.

A loan spell at Sevilla with zero La Liga goals for Anthony Martial has prompted the Old Trafford hierarchy to consider bids for the Frenchman. However, they are expected to have competition from Arsenal and Newcastle United for the signing of Osimhen, though. Napoli have tied the 23-year-old striker to a contract until the end of the 2025 season and value him at roughly €100 million.