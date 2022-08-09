Cristiano Ronaldo is still looking for a place where he can play the next Champions League. As Manchester United did not qualify, the Portuguese forward could be used in a swap deal for the Red Devils to sign a star from Napoli.

It is not a secret that Cristiano Ronaldo is uncomfortable at Manchester United, so his team is now trying to move on and transfer him to another club. With the 2022 summer market still open, the Portuguese forward could be involved in a very ambitious swap that would move a Napoli star to the Premier League this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford in 2021 in order to be part of Manchester United's reconstruction. Although the expectations were high, the team did not make it to Champions League's spots, a tournament that the Portuguese needs to play every year. That's why the forward could be looking for a new team that can offer him a place in the competition and the opportunity to win it again.

But the 2022 summer transfer window has not been easy for Cristiano. Several teams denied him the possibility to defend their colors despite their need to sign a forward like Chelsea, Atletico de Madrid or Bayern Munich. But now, another club has appeared as the best option for the Portuguese striker and Manchester United to end their deal and move on.

The Napoli star that Manchester United wants to swap for Cristiano Ronaldo

Mr. Champions has the urge to play the biggest tournament in Europe as time goes by, but Manchester United won't be in the competition this year. That's why the Red Devils searched for a player in Napoli that could be traded for the Portuguese and fulfil his demands, but without weakening the squad.

According to Calcio Mercato, Cristiano Ronaldo could be traded to Napoli for Hirving Lozano. Manchester United's offer includes the player and 20 million euros in exchange for the Mexican right-winger.

The reports say that both parties are very interested in this swap. Cristiano Ronaldo could be the blockbuster signing that Napoli needs and he could play the next Champions League. As for Manchester United, Hirving Lozano has proven he is a versatile forward that can play in different positions in attack.

The 2022 summer transfer window closes in August 31 for the Premier League, so it is important that both clubs agree to this deal as soon as possible. Cristiano Ronaldo should have no problem with this move as he would be returning to the Serie A, a league that he knows very well with his Juventus' past. But Lozano would be arriving to one of the toughest competitions in Europe and to a team whose fans have no patience left.