Manchester United have signed a decade long extension to their agreement with Adidas. Adidas will be the official kit supplier and will pay the club $1.1 billion, as Manchester United look to reclaim their place in the Premier League and European football.

“The new deal increases the focus on the Manchester United women’s team since their reintroduction in 2018,” United and Adidas said in a statement.

The new deal is a breath of fresh air for Manchester United as the club has been put up for sale by controversial owners the Glazers, Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe have all expressed interest in buying the club.

Manchester United’s 10-year deal with Adidas is worth more than Major League Soccer’s deal with the sports brand combined, MLS gets $830 million from Adidas to dress every single MLS team until 2030.

Adidas also is the kit supplier for some of the most renowned teams in the world such as Juventus, River Plate, Boca Juniors, Argentina, France, Spain, Germany, and is the official sportswear of Lionel Messi.