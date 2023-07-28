Manchester United are on the verge of signing the 'next' Erling Haaland

Manchester United had a bittersweet ending last season. Though they won the Carabao Cup, their first title since 2017, Erik ten Hag and his squad failed to conquer the Europa League, the FA Cup and suffered in the final stretch of the Premier League to clinch a berth for the 2023-204 Champions League.

However, the rebuilding process seems to be in the right direction with names such as Casemiro, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes or Jadon Sancho. They are just a few pieces away to become a contender in Europe.

Of course, the goal is to catch Manchester City as soon as possible. That’s why, in a shocking turn of events, the Red Devils are close to an agreement with a young striker who many compare to Erling Haaland.

Rasmus Hojlund could the new player of Manchester United

According to a report from Santi Aouna, Manchester United are just details away of completing an agreement to sign Rasmus Hojlund. The striker is 20-years old and last season played 32 games in Serie A scoring nine goals.

The information points out that the player would get a five-year contract and Manchester United will pay a €65 million transfer fee to Atalanta. In 2022, the Italian club bought him from Sturm Graz for €17 million.

The physical and technical characteristics of Hojlund are very similar to the ones of Erling Haaland when he was young. At 6 ft 3 in, there is a bright future ahead for the pride of Denmark.

A few years ago, Manchester United had Erling Haaland available for only €4 million when Ole Gunnar Solksjaer made the recommendation at Molde. Now, they don’t want to get trapped on the same mistake.