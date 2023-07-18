The charges on former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs have been dropped as ruled by the Crown Prosecution Service on Tuesday. Giggs was accused of attacking Kate Greville, his ex- girlfriend, and her sister Emma Greville.

Giggs had also been accused of coercive behavior against Kate during a three-year period. According to The Sun the prosecution’s office had no charges to tie Giggs to those incidents.

Kate Greville was “unwilling” to give evidence to the charges brought against the former Wales international, and according to legal experts the chances Giggs would have been convicted were slim.

Ryan Giggs cleared of all charges

Giggs’ lawyer stated that his client was “deeply relieved” to have his name cleared after a three-year ordeal, and now looks forward to “rebuild(ing) his life as an innocent man”.

The incident in question forced Giggs to step down as manager of Wales to dedicate his time to the trial. Giggs met Greville while she was working as Public Relations for Giggs’ Hotel Football business.