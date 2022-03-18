Following the disappointing loss to Atletico de Madrid in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League, the Manchester United players have reportedly been given time to clear their minds before the international break.

Even if they manage to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League, it would be safe to say that Manchester United have fallen short of expectations in the 2021-22 season. For the fifth year in a row, they will finish without a trophy.

The arrival of many big-name players, including the return of Cristiano Ronaldo or the expensive signing of Jadon Sancho, have created a lot of expectations around the Red Devils this campaign.

However, things went wrong from the very beginning as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired and Ralf Rangnick failed to steer the ship later. The UEFA Champions League elimination at the hands of Atletico was yet another blow for United, who will now have time to think before they return to action.

Report: Man Utd players given time off after Champions League elimination

According to The Athletic, the Manchester United players were given time off to reflect on their European frustration. The postponed Liverpool game means they have a free weekend before the international break and they'll spend that time clearing their minds before the final stretch of the season.

Even though there are no titles at stake for the Red Devils this term, they still have to fight for a place in the 2022-23 Champions League. United are currently fifth with 50 points, just one shy of Arsenal - who have two games in hand. However, Tottenham (48) could overtake Rangnick's side if they win their pending game against the Gunners.

Manchester United will have two weeks to prepare themselves for their next game against Leicester at Old Trafford on Saturday, April 2. From then on, they'll have a challenging schedule that includes games against Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea.