The French World Cup winner revealed more details of his home invasion where burglars made off with various belongings with his children inside the house.

Paul Pogba went through a very scary moment after the UEFA Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid last week as burglars entered his home and took several belongings. The Manchester United midfielder revealed that while he was partaking in the match, his wife in the stands, his children stayed home and were in the house when the culprits entered.

By Pogba’s own account he sped home to get to his house to know the full details of the burglary. Later the French World Cup winner took to Twitter to offer a reward for any information leading to the arrest of those involved in the home invasion.

Now when speaking to La Figaro, Pogba gave details of what was stolen from his home, one of the items included his 2018 World Cup winner’s medal.

Pogba on home invasion

Pogba stated that last week was his family’s “worst night” and that his World Cup medal was taken along with jewelry that belonged to his mother. In retrospect, Pogba was thankful no harm came to his children, "What scared me the most was that my two children were at home with the nanny during this incident. She overheard everything, called my wife and security, then locked herself with the boys in a room. For several days, she was shocked."

Pogba is one of many high-profile soccer players to go through such an incident and in England it has become a growing trend when soccer players are off playing their respective matches their homes are targets. Manchester City's Joao Cancelo, Manchester United's Victor Lindelof, and others who have had their homes broken into.