Paul Pogba became yet another victim of star soccer players who have had their homes broken into while playing for their clubs. Pogba was playing in Manchester United’s UEFA Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid when burglars entered his home and took several belongings.

Most importantly was that while Pogba and his wife Zulay were at the game their two children were in the house when the invaders came in and thankfully were not harmed. According to Pogba the burglars were in his house for ‘less than five minutes’.

Pogba follows Manchester City's Joao Cancelo, Manchester United's Victor Lindelof, and others who have had their homes broken into. At the moment no arrest has been made but the French World Cup winner is offering a reward.

Paul Pogba offering reward

Pogba took to his social media to vent his frustration on the incident, “Last night our family’s worst nightmare was realized when our home was broken into and burglarized while our babies were sleeping in their bedroom. The burglars were in our home for less than five minutes but in that time they took from us something more valuable than anything we had in our home… our sense of safety and security.”

“This occurred during the final minutes of last night’s match when they knew that we would not be home. My wife and I rushed home not knowing if our children were safe and unharmed. As a father there is no feeling worse in this world than not being there to protect your children and I sincerely hope that no one ever has to feel what I felt last night.”

“It is for this reason that I would like to offer a reward for anyone who has a clue to help us. Please send any info to rewardpogba@gmail.com.”