According to a report out of Spain, the USMNT full back would be used as trade bait before the end of the summer transfer window.

Sergiño Dest’s dream move to Barcelona has turned into an unmitigated disaster. The former Ajax full back made the switch in 2020 and has played in 51 matches in two seasons. This season, Dest has yet to make an appearance and according to reports has been told by Xavi that his services will not be needed.

Dest has not played a single minute during the start of the LaLiga season but was used during preseason which led to the belief that Dest would see time on the field for Barcelona. The bipolar relationship between the US international and the Catalan club quickly, once again, descended to an all-time low as the player is now in a limbo regarding his future, yet again.

According to Sport, Manchester United is looking to ‘steal’ Dest by offering Barcelona a swap deal for the in the doghouse fullback. Here are further details of the move.

Sergiño Dest to Manchester United?

According to the report Sergiño Dest would move to Manchester United in exchange for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, a right back that played 20 Premier League games last season. What makes this deal unique is that United would loan Wan-Bissaka to Barcelona for Dest for one season, an odd practice to say the least.

According to sources, the slander of Sergiño Dest by the Catalan media and internally at the club comes down to money. Barcelona have seen Dest as a commodity they can move on for a transfer fee, his value is estimated to be 30 million euros. Despite interest from Chelsea and Bayern Munich no formal offer has been sent.

It is reported by Helena Condis that the USMNT full back has stated to the club if given the proper opportunity he can be “important” to the team. Dest has long wanted to make his move to Barcelona work but his relationship with the club has been very much stop and go.

Dest has turned in mixed performances during his time at Barcelona but looked to have been improving at the start of last season until a series of injuries kept him out of the squad for most of the second half of the LaLiga season.