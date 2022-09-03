Manchester United will receive Arsenal for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Sling TV.
After a very bad start (two defeats in their first two games), Manchester United achieved 3 wins in a row, thus getting closer to the top places. Of course now that the situation seems better, the "Red Devils" will try to extend the streak that began with the victory in the derby against Liverpool.
They won't have it easy as they face none other than the current leaders of the Premier League. Arsenal are so far making a perfect performance with 5 wins in 5 games, in which they scored 13 goals and conceded 4. Although it must also be said: they did not play against any of the Big 6. So this will be an interesting test for them.
Manchester United vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time
Manchester United will play against Arsenal for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Sunday, September 4 at Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England.
Australia: 1:30 AM (September 5)
Bahamas: 11:30 AM
Bangladesh: 7:30 PM
Barbados: 11:30 AM
Belize: 9:30 AM
Botswana: 5:30 PM
Brazil: 12:30 PM
Brunei: 11:30 PM
Burundi: 5:30 PM
Cameroon: 4:30 PM
Canada: 11:30 AM
Eswatini: 5:30 PM
Ethiopia: 6:30 PM
Fiji: 3:30 AM (September 5)
France: 5:30 PM
Gambia: 3:30 PM
Germany: 5:30 PM
Ghana: 3:30 PM
Guyana: 11:30 AM
India: 9 PM
Ireland: 4:30 PM
Italy: 5:30 PM
Jamaica: 10:30 AM
Kenya: 6:30 PM
Lesotho: 5:30 PM
Liberia: 3:30 PM
Malawi: 5:30 PM
Malaysia: 11:30 PM
Malta: 5:30 PM
Mauritius: 5:30 PM
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Namibia: 5:30 PM
Netherlands: 5:30 PM
New Zealand: 3:30 AM (September 5)
Nigeria: 4:30 PM
Pakistan: 8:30 PM
Papua New Guinea: 1:30 AM (September 5)
Philippines: 11:30 PM
Portugal: 4:30 PM
Rwanda: 5:30 PM
Sierra Leone: 3:30 PM
Singapore: 11:30 PM
Solomon Islands: 2:30 AM (September 5)
South Africa: 5:30 PM
South Sudan: 5:30 PM
Spain: 5:30 PM
Sri Lanka: 9 PM
Sudan: 5:30 PM
Tanzania: 6:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 11:30 AM
Uganda: 6:30 PM
UK: 4:30 PM
United States: 11:30 AM (ET)
Zambia: 4:30 PM
Zimbabwe: 4:30 PM
Manchester United vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: OptusSport
Bahamas: csport.tv
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia
Barbados: csport.tv
Belize: Paramount+
Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, ESPN, Star+
Brunei: astro-go
Burundi: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Ethiopia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Fiji: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
France: Canal+ France, Free
Gambia: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport UHD, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1
Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
Italy: SKY Go Italy, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Lesotho: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malawi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3
Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta
Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Mexico: Paramount+
Namibia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Pakistan: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Sierra Leone: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 232 Hub Premier 2, 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1
Solomon Islands: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
South Sudan: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, DStv Now, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain: DAZN 1, DAZN, Movistar+
Sri Lanka: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia
Sudan: beIN Sports Premium 1, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, SuperSport Premier League ROA, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English
Eswatini: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League
USA: Sling TV
Zambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA
Zimbabwe: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now