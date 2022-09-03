Manchester United will host Arsenal for Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Manchester United will receive Arsenal for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Sling TV.

After a very bad start (two defeats in their first two games), Manchester United achieved 3 wins in a row, thus getting closer to the top places. Of course now that the situation seems better, the "Red Devils" will try to extend the streak that began with the victory in the derby against Liverpool.

They won't have it easy as they face none other than the current leaders of the Premier League. Arsenal are so far making a perfect performance with 5 wins in 5 games, in which they scored 13 goals and conceded 4. Although it must also be said: they did not play against any of the Big 6. So this will be an interesting test for them.

Manchester United vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time

Manchester United will play against Arsenal for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Sunday, September 4 at Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England.

Australia: 1:30 AM (September 5)

Bahamas: 11:30 AM

Bangladesh: 7:30 PM

Barbados: 11:30 AM

Belize: 9:30 AM

Botswana: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 12:30 PM

Brunei: 11:30 PM

Burundi: 5:30 PM

Cameroon: 4:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM

Eswatini: 5:30 PM

Ethiopia: 6:30 PM

Fiji: 3:30 AM (September 5)

France: 5:30 PM

Gambia: 3:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 3:30 PM

Guyana: 11:30 AM

India: 9 PM

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Jamaica: 10:30 AM

Kenya: 6:30 PM

Lesotho: 5:30 PM

Liberia: 3:30 PM

Malawi: 5:30 PM

Malaysia: 11:30 PM

Malta: 5:30 PM

Mauritius: 5:30 PM

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Namibia: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 3:30 AM (September 5)

Nigeria: 4:30 PM

Pakistan: 8:30 PM

Papua New Guinea: 1:30 AM (September 5)

Philippines: 11:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Rwanda: 5:30 PM

Sierra Leone: 3:30 PM

Singapore: 11:30 PM

Solomon Islands: 2:30 AM (September 5)

South Africa: 5:30 PM

South Sudan: 5:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sri Lanka: 9 PM

Sudan: 5:30 PM

Tanzania: 6:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 11:30 AM

Uganda: 6:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

Zambia: 4:30 PM

Zimbabwe: 4:30 PM

Manchester United vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: OptusSport

Bahamas: csport.tv

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia

Barbados: csport.tv

Belize: Paramount+

Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, ESPN, Star+

Brunei: astro-go

Burundi: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Ethiopia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Fiji: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

France: Canal+ France, Free

Gambia: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport UHD, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1

Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Italy: SKY Go Italy, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Lesotho: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malawi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta

Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Mexico: Paramount+

Namibia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Pakistan: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Sierra Leone: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 232 Hub Premier 2, 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

South Sudan: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, DStv Now, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain: DAZN 1, DAZN, Movistar+

Sri Lanka: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia

Sudan: beIN Sports Premium 1, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, SuperSport Premier League ROA, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English

Eswatini: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League

USA: Sling TV

Zambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA

Zimbabwe: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

