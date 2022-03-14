Manchester United take on Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford in Manchester for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Round of 16

Manchester United and Atletico Madrid meet in the Round of 16 at the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester. The advantage of the home team is strong with a better offensive attack than the visitors. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Manchester United have the perfect opportunity to win at home after a draw on the road in Spain against Atletico Madrid. That game was tough for Manchester United's defense but in the end they knew how to stop Atletico's poor attacking power.

Atletico Madrid don't have the most efficient game playing on the road, they have always had trouble getting out of the bottom as Atletico Madrid is a highly defensive team, but in the draw against Manchester United they scored the first goal in the 7th minute.

Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid: Date

Manchester United and Atletico Madrid play for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday, March 15 at Old Trafford in Manchester. Pressure is the best weapon the home team has to crush the visitors, but the defense of the visitors is solid as a brick wall.

Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid at the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Round of 16

This game for the Round of 16 in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday, March 15, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN USA, SiriusXM FC, Paramount+, Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision

