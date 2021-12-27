Manchester United, the tema of Cristiano Ronaldo, will face Burnley for matchday 20 of the Premier League. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this PL game in the US.

Manchester United, which is having a season well below their expectations, will receive Burnley trying to improve their performance. Here you can find all you need to know about this Premier League game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the US. You can watch it in the United States on Fubo TV (free trial).

Manchester United's 2021/22 season is far from expectations. With Cristiano Ronaldo as the main star of the team, this team was expected to fight much higher in the Premier League standings. Although they advanced to the round in the UEFA Champions League, in the PL they have not lived up.

In Burnley's case, they are at the bottom of the standings, which means that if the Premier League were to end at this point, the Lancashire team would be relegated to the Second Division. It is for this reason that they desperately need to score points in order to stay in the top flight of English football.

Manchester United vs Burnley: Date

The game to be played by Manchester United (trying to improve their performance in this 2021/22 Premier League season) and Burnley (seeking to get the most points to get away from the relegation zone to the second division), will be played this Thursday, December 30 in Old Trafford at 3:15 PM (ET).

Manchester United vs Burnley: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Manchester United vs Burnley

This game for the matchday 20 of the Premier League between Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United, and Burnley (which seeks to continue adding to remain in the highest category of English football) will be broadcast on Fubo TV (free trial) in the United States. Other options: nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, NBC Sports App, NBCSN, UNIVERSO NOW.

