Manchester United and Burnley will face each other for Matchday 20 of the 2021-22 Premier League season. The Red Devils want to close the year with a victory at home. Here, find out everything there’s to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions and odds. You can watch this match in the US on fuboTV (free trial) and in Canada on DAZN.

The home side are coming to this match after drawing 1-1 with Newcastle last time out. Edinson Cavani equalized Saint-Maximin’s goal in the 71th minute. With that tie, United are currently in the seventh place of the table, with 28 points, two less than sixth-sided Tottenham.

Meanwhile, Burnley need to add points if they want to escape the relegation places in the standings. Right now, the team is in the 18th place of the table, with no wins in their last five matches. They have drawn four and lost one, to Newcastle, on Matchday 15.

Manchester United vs Burnley: Match Information

Date: Thursday, December 30, 2021

Time: 3:15 PM

Location: Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

Manchester vs Burnley: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

Manchester United vs Burnley: Storylines

These two teams have faced each other on 130 occasions, with Manchester United having more wins (63) over the 44 for Burnley. They have drawn 23 matches. Their last encounter took place in April, with the Red Devils winning 3-1.

How to watch or live stream Manchester United vs Burnley in the US and Canada

The match between Manchester United and Burnley for Matchday 20 of the 2021-22 Premier League season to be played on Thursday, December 30, 2021 will be broadcasted in Canada by DAZN and in the United States by fuboTV (free trial). You can also watch in the US on NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, NBCSN, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO.

Manchester United vs Burnley: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, Man United are the favorites to win this match with odds of -270, while Barcelona have odds of +700. A tie would end up in a +390 payout.

FanDuel Manchester United -270 Tie +390 Burnley +700

*Odds by FanDuel