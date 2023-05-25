Manchester United vs Chelsea: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream 2022-2023 Premier League in your country today

Manchester United and Chelsea will face each other at Old Trafford in Manchester on the rescheduled Matchday 32 of the 2022-23 Premier League season today, May 25, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.

[Watch Manchester United vs Chelsea online in the US on Peacock]

This will be their 62nd EPL meeting. Interestingly, Chelsea are a slim favorites in head-to-head clashes, having managed 18 wins so far, while Manchester United have 17 wins to this day. The remaining 26 games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 22, 2022, and it ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in London. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Manchester United vs Chelsea: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:45 AM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (Next day)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Manchester United vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD

Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Main Event

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: HUB Sports 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: DAZN

Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

United States: Peacock, SiriusXM FC