Manchester United and Chelsea will face each other at Old Trafford in Manchester on the rescheduled Matchday 32 of the 2022-23 Premier League season today, May 25, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.
[Watch Manchester United vs Chelsea online in the US on Peacock]
This will be their 62nd EPL meeting. Interestingly, Chelsea are a slim favorites in head-to-head clashes, having managed 18 wins so far, while Manchester United have 17 wins to this day. The remaining 26 games have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on October 22, 2022, and it ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in London. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Manchester United vs Chelsea: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:45 AM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (Next day)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Manchester United vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD
Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Main Event
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: HUB Sports 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: DAZN
Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
United States: Peacock, SiriusXM FC