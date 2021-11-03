Manchester United and Manchester City will clash off on Saturday at Old Trafford in the 11th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Find out here when the Manchester Derby game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Manchester United and Manchester City will face each other at Old Trafford in Manchester in the 11th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 8:30 AM (ET). Here you will find when and how to watch this English Premier League Manchester Derby in the US.

This will be their 49th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning exactly 24 games so far; Manchester City have celebrated a victory 15 times to this day, and the remaining nine matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on March 7, 2021, when the Red Devils grabbed the win with a final result of 2-0 away at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester in the 2020-21 Premier League. It promises to be an even more exciting clash in the new 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Manchester United vs Manchester City: Date

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 11 Manchester Derby game between Manchester United and Manchester City will be played on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

Manchester United vs Manchester City: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 AM

CT: 7:30 AM

MT: 6:30 AM

PT: 5:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City in Premier League 2021-22

The Manchester Derby match to be played between Manchester United and Manchester City on the 11th round of the Premier League 2021/22 season, will be broadcast on Telemundo, SiriusXM FC, nbcsports.com, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo in the United States.