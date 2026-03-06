Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing today for Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo on 2025-26 LaLiga Matchday 27?

Real Madrid visit the Estadio de Balaidos on Friday to take on Celta Vigo in a high-stakes Matchday 27 fixture of the 2025-26 LaLiga. Trailing league leaders Barcelona by four points, Los Blancos are desperate for a victory to keep their title hopes alive. However, they will face this challenge without their leading scorer, Kylian Mbappe, who remains unavailable due to injury.

Mbappe is currently sidelined with a sprain in the lateral collateral ligament (LCL) of his left knee. This injury is a recurrence of a lingering issue that has troubled the forward since December.

This marks the third consecutive match Mbappe has missed, following his absence from the Champions League victory over Benfica and the recent 1-0 league defeat against Getafe.

While there is no exact date for his return, his status for Wednesday’s massive Champions League Round of 16 first leg against Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu remains highly uncertain.

Arbeloa remains positive about Mbappe’s status

The timing of the injury is particularly difficult for Real Madrid, who are entering a decisive stretch of the season. Mbappe has been in world-class form, netting 38 goals in 33 appearances across all competitions this season. In his pre-match press conference, head coach Alvaro Arbeloa expressed optimism regarding the striker’s progress.

“I talk to him every day. We are closely monitoring his recovery and how he feels,” Arbeloa told reporters. “He is getting better every day; it’s a day-by-day process based on his sensations. As of today, it’s all good news. He’s steadily improving”.

France prioritize long-term fitness ahead of 2026 World Cup

The injury status of Mbappe has become a primary concern for France as they finalize their preparations for the 2026 World Cup. According to reports from the prominent French outlet L’Equipe, head coach Didier Deschamps is prepared to leave the Real Madrid superstar out of the squad for the upcoming March international window.

The decision to rest Mbappe for high-profile friendlies against Brazil and Colombia stems from a mutual agreement to prioritize his long-term fitness. With the World Cup less than 100 days away, Les Bleus are opting for a cautious approach, allowing the forward to focus entirely on rehabilitating the knee sprain that has hampered his recent campaign in Spain.

