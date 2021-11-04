Manchester United and Manchester City will clash off on Saturday at Old Trafford in the 11th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Check out the probable lineups for this Manchester Derby game.

Manchester United will clash with Manchester City will face each other at Old Trafford in Manchester in the 11th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 8:30 AM (ET). Here, you will find the expected lineups of both teams that will appear in this Matchday 11 Manchester Derby soccer game of the English Premier League.

This will be their 49th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning exactly 24 games so far; Manchester City have celebrated a victory 15 times to this day, and the remaining nine matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on March 7, 2021, when the Red Devils grabbed the win with a final result of 2-0 away at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester in the 2020-21 Premier League. It promises to be an even more exciting clash in the new 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Manchester United probable lineup

Manchester United are still missing Paul Pogba, who is serving the second of a three-match domestic ban this weekend, while Raphael Varane, who suffered a hamstring injury in midweek, has been ruled out for a month. Solskjaer may be unable to pitch the three-man rearguard that was so effective against Spurs due to Victor Lindelof's injury, but the Swede is expected to recover.

This week, Fred, Cavani, and Mason Greenwood will all be in contention for first-team returns, with Rashford perhaps losing out as Solskjaer accommodates the two veterans in the final third.

Manchester United possible starting XI:

De Gea; Bailly, Lindelof, Maguire; Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Fred, Shaw; Fernandes; Ronaldo, Cavani.

Manchester City probable lineup

Meanwhile, Manchester City have already stated that Ferran Torres will be sidelined for at least another several months, while Laporte will join Pogba on the naughty step after his red card against Palace. As a result, John Stones, who scored an own goal in midweek, is expected to join Ruben Dias in defense this week, while Kevin De Bruyne, who had a 15-minute cameo against Brugge, is expected to return to the starting XI.

Foden, with Jesus and Jack Grealish, should continue to be the focal focus of City's attack, with Sterling still without a goal versus arch-rivals United after 23 appearances.

Manchester City possible starting XI:

Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Jesus, Foden, Grealish.