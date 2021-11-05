Manchester United and Manchester City face off on Matchday 11 of the 2021-22 Premier League in a highly anticipated derby. Here, find out how to watch this game in different parts of the world.

The game we've been waiting for is finally here. Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in an eagerly awaited derby on Matchday 11 of the 2021-22 Premier League. Here, find out how to watch it in different parts of the world.

The Red Devils head into this clash under extreme pressure to get the three points and deliver their fans a much-needed win after so many frustrations. It may also be a defining game for under-fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who's job is at risk after another disappointing result at Atalanta in the Champions League, despite the 3-0 win over Tottenham last weekend.

The Citizens may have gotten off to a better start but they come from a painful result when Crystal Palace shocked them at the Etihad and ran away with all the points. Besides, City need to reduce the gap with Liverpool, and this match could be a great opportunity to boost their title aspirations.

Manchester United vs Manchester City: Time of the Game

Argentina: 9:30 AM

Brazil: 9:30 AM

United States: 8:30 AM (ET) / 5:30 AM (PT)

Canada: 8:30 AM (EDT) / 5:30 AM (PDT)

Mexico: 7:30 AM

UK: 1:30 PM

Germany: 2:30 PM

France: 2:30 PM

Portugal: 1:30 PM

Spain: 2:30 PM

Argentina: ESPN Sur, Star+

Brazil: GUIGO, ESPN Brasil, NOW NET e Claro, Star+

United States: NBC Sports App, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC, NBCSN, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, nbcsports.com

Canada: DAZN

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

UK: TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio Manchester, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Ticket

France: Canal+ Sport, Free, RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Spain: DAZN 1, Movistar+, DAZN