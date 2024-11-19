Alabama News: QB Jalen Milroe sends heartfelt message to his teammates before clash vs Oklahoma

Alabama Crimson Tide, one of the sensation teams in the NCAAF, will face Oklahoma, and ahead of this matchup, Jalen Milroe made something clear about his teammates.

Alabama Crimson Tide continues to dominate in the NCAAF. Following their decisive victory over Mercer, Kalen DeBoer‘s squad has positioned itself as a serious title contender. This strong performance has no secrets—great talent and excellent team chemistry. Jalen Milroe, the team’s star, made it clear what he feels about his teammates.

Ahead of a key matchup against Oklahoma, Bama knows that securing the last two victories will position them as a tough opponent for what’s to come. Much of this success is not only due to the individual talent of some players, but also to the harmony within the locker room.

Jalen Milroe, the talented QB on DeBoer’s roster, addressed this situation in statements to the press: “When you have guys who love it as well, it’s nothing but passion that’s poured into the football field,” Milroe said.

“That’s what we have. That’s the best thing about playing right now. We have a lot of guys that love playing football, that love the journey, that love the process. That’s all that it’s about is loving the journey and enjoying the process,“ also stated.

Robbie Ouzts #45 is lifted in the air by teammate Parker Brailsford #72 of the Alabama Crimson Tide after scoring a first half touchdown agains the Mercer Bears at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 16, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

“With the guys in the room, I think we have a really good room when it comes to shared success, when it comes to guys that are working so hard,” Milroe added. “Everyone’s unique in their own way. The best thing about it is we have shared success. I think the best thing for me is taking the field with those guys Saturday, we come out of the tunnel all together. Just that small moment we share of running out on the field because people don’t see the hard work that’s done in the week. Everyone just sees the Saturdays, the hard work put on display going into a game or an opponent.”

Kalen DeBoer expresses his thoughts on Milroe’s performance

Alabama continues to march forward this season in the NCAAF, and much of the team’s success can be attributed to the extraordinary talent of their quarterback, Jalen Milroe. Regarding this, Kalen DeBoer made something clear about the level of play shown by the QB.

“I think it just starts with doing what’s best for the team, and that’s what Jalen is all about. That’s really what I think triggers him to want to win, and here’s how we got to win. You know, there’s gonna be times where you got to throw the ball, there’s times where you got to run and just reps over and over and over again,“ DeBoer stated.

He also added how his quarterback is beginning to feel more comfortable as the weeks go by: “He’s, I think, back in a really good spot with trust in the guys around him, there’s been a little more continuity with the practice, skill players, offensive line. There’s just been more of that. He’s become more comfortable in understanding what our team needs from him to be able to win SEC football games.“

Kalen DeBoer of the Alabama Crimson Tide during a press conference after the loss against the Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium on October 5, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

What’s next for Alabama Crimson Tide?

With the primary goal of finishing the regular season as strongly as possible in terms of results, these are the two remaining games Alabama must play before the playoffs:

vs Oklahoma, November 23rd – Norman (Oklahoma)

vs Auburn, November 30th – Tuscaloosa (Alabama)