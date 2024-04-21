Manchester United will play against Manchester City in the 2023-2024 FA Cup final. One of the most anticipated matchups of the year.

Manchester United and Manchester City will face in the FA Cup final for a second consecutive year. It’s the first time with a rematch in the title duel since 1885 when Blackburn Rovers played against Queen’s Park FC.

Manchester City clinched their ticket with a controversial 1-0 victory over Chelsea. The Blues seemed to have a penalty kick after a handball by Jack Grealish, but, referee Michael Oliver didn’t make the call. Then, in the 84th minute, Bernardo Silva scored the winning goal.

Meanwhile, in one of the greatest games in FA Cup history, the Red Devils had a 3-0 advantage over Coventry City. However, the EFL Championship squad came back to send the match to overtime and another controversial VAR call took away the possible 4-3 for The Sky Blues.

Then, in a thrilling penalty shootout, Manchester United and Erik ten Hag kept their hopes alive to lift a trophy and get a berth in European competitions for the 2024-2025 season.

2024 FA Cup final: When will Manchester United vs Manchester City be played?

Manchester United will play against Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday, May 25th. As it’s been a tradition, Wembley Stadium is the venue for another edition of the famous derby.

Manchester United have won the FA Cup 12 times and a new title in the tournament would leave them just one victory behind the all-time leader: Arsenal. Manchester City have lifted this trophy seven times and could become the third most successful club in his competition if they secure victory next month.