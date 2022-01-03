Manchester United against Wolverhampton at Old Trafford for the 2021-22 Premier League Matchweek 21 in the UK. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US and Canada below.

Manchester United and Wolverhampton meet in for a Matchweek 21 game, play action for the 2021-22 Premier League. This game will take place at Old Trafford on January 3, 2022 at 12:30 PM (ET). The Red Devils want to keep winning games to fuel their winning streak. Here is all the related information about this Premier League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US and Canada. You can watch this game live on FuboTV in the US and on DAZN in Canada with a 7-day Free Trials.

Manchester United have a winning streak since Macthweek 13 when they drew a game against Chelsea 1-1 on the road. The Red Devils streak includes four wins and two draws. Rangnick continues with a good streak after less than a month with the team.

Wolverhampton Wanderers broke a losing streak in Matchweek 17 with a win against Brighton on the road. But the Wanderers' most recent result was a home draw against Chelsea, that game gave the team the third winning streak of the season.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton: Match Information

Date: Monday, January 3, 2022.

Time: 12:30 PM (ET)

Location: Old Trafford, Manchester, UK.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton: Storylines

Manchester United won a recent game in Matchweek 20 against Burnley 3-1 at home on December 30, 2021. That was the last game of the 2021 for the Red Devils and the fourth win in the 2021-22 Premier League during that month. The team did not play two Matchweeks that were canceled due to COVID, one game against Brentford and one against Brighton. After this game Manchester United play a series of two games against Aston Villa, one at home and one on the road, for the FA Cup and Premier League respectively.

Wolverhampton Wanderers started the season with two consecutive defeats against Leicester and Tottenham, both games ended 0-1. Wolves' first Premier League win came during a Matchweek 4 game against Watford 2-0 on the road. The team's first winning streak in the league came after an EFL Cup victory against Tottenham, after that game Wolverhampton won three games in the Premier League and drew one against Leeds United 1-1 at home. The Wolves are scoring an average of 0.72 goals per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Manchester United vs Wolverhampton in the U.S. and Canada

This 2021-22 Premier League season game in the UK will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States and will be broadcast in Canada.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton: Predictions And Odds

Manchester United are favorites at home with -1 goal to cover and -179 moneyline at FanDuel, the home team has a good streak with the new head coach but the defense is still struggling to stop the rival attack. Wolverhampton Wanderers are underdogs with +1 ATS and +558 moneyline. The draw is offered at +307 odds. The best pick for this Premier League game is: OVER 2.5.



