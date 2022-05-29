After Real Madrid's Champions League final victory, Brazil's long-serving fullback Marcelo has announced that he would be leaving the team after 15 years at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Only Karim Benzema, the club's all-time leading foreign player, has played more games than the 34-year-old left-back in the Los Blancos' jersey (550 games). With his contract ending at the end of June, Marcelo, who was an unused replacement in Saturday's triumph over the Reds, made it clear that he would be leaving the club this summer.

"The emotion is brutal, it was my last game with Real Madrid. But I am very happy. It's not a day of sadness, I'm leaving with a lot of joy, grateful to the fans and the magical nights I have experienced at the Bernabeu", he announced after the game.

Marcelo titles by year

The Real Madrid icon has written a new chapter in his illustrious career. It's safe to say that the club's captain now has 25 titles with the Whites under his belt, 13 of which were won in Spain and 12 of which were won at the international level.

Of his many honors and achievements, he has five UEFA Champions League championships to his name. He also has six La Liga titles, four Club World Cups, and three UEFA Super Cups to his name.

Number Season Team Trophy
1. 2005 Fluminense Campeonato Carioca
2. 2005 Fluminense Taça Rio
3. 2006-07 Real Madrid La Liga
4. 2007-08 Real Madrid La Liga
5. 2008-09 Real Madrid Supercopa de España
6. 2010-11 Real Madrid Copa del Rey
7. 2011-12 Real Madrid La Liga
8. 2012-13 Real Madrid Supercopa de España
9. 2013 Brazil FIFA Confederations Cup
10. 2013-14 Real Madrid Copa del Rey
11. 2013-14 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League
12. 2014-15 Real Madrid FIFA Club World Cup
13. 2014-15 Real Madrid UEFA Super Cup
14. 2015-16 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League
15. 2015-16 Real Madrid FIFA Club World Cup
16. 2016-17 Real Madrid La Liga
17. 2016-17 Real Madrid UEFA Super Cup
18. 2016-17 Real Madrid FIFA Club World Cup
19. 2016-17 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League
20. 2017-18 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League
21. 2017-18 Real Madrid Supercopa de España
22. 2017-18 Real Madrid UEFA Super Cup
23. 2017-18 Real Madrid FIFA Club World Cup
24. 2019-20 Real Madrid La Liga
25. 2019-20 Real Madrid Supercopa de España
26. 2021-22 Real Madrid La Liga
27. 2021-22 Real Madrid Supercopa de España
28. 2021-22 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League