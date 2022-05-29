Real Madrid's all-time most decorated player, Marcelo has announced his departure from Real Madrid after spending 17 years there. Here find out how many titles the Brazilian veteran has won in his career so far.

How many titles does Marcelo have? Complete list by year of trophies won by the Brazilian defender

After Real Madrid's Champions League final victory, Brazil's long-serving fullback Marcelo has announced that he would be leaving the team after 15 years at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Only Karim Benzema, the club's all-time leading foreign player, has played more games than the 34-year-old left-back in the Los Blancos' jersey (550 games). With his contract ending at the end of June, Marcelo, who was an unused replacement in Saturday's triumph over the Reds, made it clear that he would be leaving the club this summer.

"The emotion is brutal, it was my last game with Real Madrid. But I am very happy. It's not a day of sadness, I'm leaving with a lot of joy, grateful to the fans and the magical nights I have experienced at the Bernabeu", he announced after the game.

Marcelo titles by year

The Real Madrid icon has written a new chapter in his illustrious career. It's safe to say that the club's captain now has 25 titles with the Whites under his belt, 13 of which were won in Spain and 12 of which were won at the international level.

Of his many honors and achievements, he has five UEFA Champions League championships to his name. He also has six La Liga titles, four Club World Cups, and three UEFA Super Cups to his name.