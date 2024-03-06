In a shocking turn of events for Real Madrid, manager Carlo Ancelotti is accused by the Spanish prospector’s office of tax fraud and they are seeking a jail term of five years.



Ancelotti is accused of defrauding the Spanish government out of €1 million euros in taxes. According to the prosecutor’s office, Ancelotti used shell companies to hide portions of his income in his first stint as Real Madrid coach back in 2013.



The prosecutors claim that the 64-year-old former AC Milan star only reported his salary as coach but did not report his income for image rights, opting to move his extra funds to his shell accounts.



Other soccer stars who were investigated for tax fraud in Spain



Ancelotti is yet another soccer star who has been investigated for tax fraud. The Spanish government has been cracking down on famous athletes and celebrities who have not paid taxes over the past decade.



The biggest names include Shakira, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo who were all found guilty of tax fraud. In 2019 Jose Mourinho got a suspended sentence for violating Spanish tax laws.



Ronaldo and Messi both were issued prison sentences that were later reduced to fines, if Ancelotti is found guilty, he will most likely be fined.