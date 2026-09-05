Maritimo vs Benfica: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Primeira Liga game on September 5, 2026

Maritimo welcome Benfica to Estadio do Maritimo for a Matchday 5 Primeira Liga clash. The Eagles arrive after a narrow win over Estoril, while the hosts look to bounce back. Find out how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Maritimo vs Benfica Tournament Primeira Liga Date Saturday, September 5, 2026 Time 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT TV Channels beIN SPORTS en Español Live Stream Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

How to watch Maritimo vs Benfica in the USA

Maritimo vs. Benfica will be available in the United States on beIN SPORTS en Español, with the match also available through Fubo and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Can I watch Maritimo vs Benfica for free?

Yes, eligible new Fubo subscribers can use a 5-day free trial to watch Maritimo vs. Benfica. The platform’s current listing for the match includes a “Try for free” option and confirms that the game is available through the service.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Maritimo return to the Primeira Liga stage with a demanding test at Estadio do Maritimo, where Benfica are the visitors for Matchday 5. The Madeira side have made a respectable start after earning promotion back to Portugal’s top flight, collecting seven points from their first four league games.

Vangelis Pavlidis and Jakub Kaminski of Benfica (Source: Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Their latest setback, however, came in a 2-1 defeat away to Arouca, making Saturday’s home fixture an opportunity to respond immediately. Benfica arrive with a stronger early record and plenty of attacking momentum.

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The Eagles have seven points from their first three league matches, including a 2-1 win over Estoril in their most recent Primeira Liga outing. Vangelis Pavlidis has been one of the main difference-makers, with five goals putting him at the top of the league’s scoring chart heading into the trip to Madeira.

The numbers also underline the challenge facing Maritimo. Benfica have dominated this matchup historically, with 27 wins in 32 recorded meetings, compared with four for Maritimo and one draw.

The Lisbon club have also won their last six encounters with Maritimo, meaning the hosts will need to break a significant recent trend if they are to take points from one of Portugal‘s traditional powers.

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Maritimo vs Benfica: Predicted Lineups

Maritimo (4-2-3-1): Alfonso Pastor; Igor Juliao, Rafael Fernandes, Romain Correia, Paulo Henrique; Vladan Danilovic, Rodrigo Andrade; Martin Tejon, Raphael Guzzo, Boli Limbombe; Patrick Butzke.

Benfica (4-2-3-1): Samuel Soares; Alexander Bah, Tomas Araujo, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Dahl; Enzo Barrenechea, Leandro Barreiro; Rafa Silva, Georgiy Sudakov, Gianluca Prestianni; Vangelis Pavlidis.

What time is the Maritimo vs Benfica match?

The Maritimo vs. Benfica match kicks off Saturday, September 5, at 1:00 PM ET in the United States. The official Benfica and Maritimo schedules list the match for 6:00 PM local time in Portugal at Estadio do Maritimo.

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