Martinique and Panama will face each other at Stade Municipal Pierre-Aliker (Fort-de-France) on Matchday 4 of Group B of the CONCACAF Nations League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on Paramount+.

The Martinique national team is not affiliated to FIFA. The reason is that they are not a country but an overseas department of France. Martinique has a population of about 380 thousand inhabitants living on an island of 1,128 square kilometers. Since 1635 is part of French territory. As it is not an autonomous territory, its soccer organization is not recognized by FIFA but has belonged to CONCACAF since 1953. Martinique, are at the bottom of the Group B standings with 0 points.

On the other hand, Panama are first in the Group B standings with 3 points, after having played only one game. "We have been preparing for these matches. We want to give our best here and continue with our undefeated record," said goalkeeper Orlando 'Kuty' Mosquera. Before the match against Martinique, Panama will play an international friendly against Uruguay.

Martinique vs Panama: Date

Martinique and Panama will meet each other at Stade Municipal Pierre-Aliker on Sunday, June 12, for Matchday 4 of Group B of the CONCACAF Nations League.

Martinique vs Panama: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV channels in the US to watch Martinique vs Panama

The game to be played between Martinique and Panama for Matchday 4 of Group B of the CONCACAF Nations League. will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+. Other options: TUDN USA, TUDN.com, and TUDN App.

How to watch Martinique vs Panama anywhere

If you want to watch this 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League game between Martinique and Panama but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.