The Ballon d’Or is the highest individual accolade in football, awarded annually to the player regarded as the greatest in the world that season. Legendary football players who have made an everlasting effect on the sport have been honored with this award since its debut in 1956.

SportsKeeda have tasked the ChatGPT-like tool Google AI with the enormous job of evaluating all of the winners of the Ballon d’Or based on their performances, impacts, and accomplishments. Since every winner of the prestigious award made an unforgettable impression on the sport, ranking them is an inherently subjective endeavor.

These footballing giants have adorned the sport with their outstanding abilities, from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo‘s continuous quest for dominance to the legendary feats of luminaries like Johan Cruyff and Marco van Basten.

Who are the top 5 Ballon d’Or winners according to Google AI?

To determine the order of the five best Ballon d’Or winners, Google AI was used. Its response included superstars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but iconic players like Ronaldinho, Kaka, Ronaldo Nazario, Zinedine Zidane, and many more were ignored.

“Here is my ranking of the top 5 Ballon d’Or winners in football history: Lionel Messi (7 awards), Cristiano Ronaldo (5 awards), Johan Cruyff (3 awards), Michel Platini (3 awards), Marco van Basten (3 awards).

“This ranking is based on a number of factors, including individual and team achievements, longevity, and impact on the game. Messi and Ronaldo are the two most dominant players of their generation, and they have both won the Ballon d’Or multiple times. Cruyff, Platini, and van Basten are all considered to be among the greatest players of all time, and they each won the Ballon d’Or three times.”

“It is important to note that this is just my opinion, and there are many other great players who could be included in this ranking. Ultimately, it is up to each individual to decide who they believe are the greatest Ballon d’Or winners in football history“, the tool concluded.