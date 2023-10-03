It’s the World Cup match that won’t go away, Argentina defeating the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup has left a lot of talking points, from the amazing 2-2 match to the heroics of Dibu Martinez in the penalty kick shootout.

The bench clearing brawl, the red card, Louis van Gaal’s comments, all the way to the famous “Que miras bobo” by Lionel Messi post-game. Argentina – Netherlands has become one of the best talked about and famous World Cup matches since Uruguay – Ghana in 2010.

Now it’s the referee of the match Antonio Mateu Lahoz, who offered his perspective by chatting with Tiempo de Juego and how he viewed some of the antics by some of the Argentine players, especially Lionel Messi.

Mateu Lahoz on Messi and his mocking of the Dutch

“At the World Cup (Messi) behaved very badly. We have shared more than 50 games and it is a shame, but I say it without resentment… In the celebration of the Topo Gigio, the Dutch were elated. It was a provocation” Mateu Lahoz stated.

Mateu Lahoz is now retired and participated in several World Cups and was active in Spanish football from 2008 to 2023. Mateu Lahoz was known for his talkative nature in his early career but later became a sort of personality with some of his on-field decisions.