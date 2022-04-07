Mazatlan and Cruz Azul face off on Matchday 13 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura. Here, check out the match preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch this Liga MX game in the US.

Mazatlan vs Cruz Azul: Predictions, odds, and how to watch Liga MX 2022 Torneo Clausura in the US

Matchday 13 of the Liga MX 2022 Torneo Clausura will bring us an interesting game between teams on opposite ends of the table when Mazatlan welcome Cruz Azul to Estadio El Kraken. Here, you will find the match preview, predictions, and odds. To watch the game in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial).

The hosts have been in a terrible run of form lately, having failed to pick up a victory in their last seven games. Will Gabriel Caballero claim his first win at the helm of Mazatlan after two straight defeats?

On the other hand, the Maquina aim to make it two wins in a row in the Liga MX and also bounce back from a painful midweek defeat to Pumas UNAM in the Concacaf Champions League.

Mazatlan vs Cruz Azul: Match Information

Date: Friday, April 8, 2022

Time: 10 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio El Kraken

Live Stream: fuboTV

Mazatlan vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the US

ET: 10 PM

CT: 9 PM

MT: 8 PM

PT: 7 PM

Mazatlan vs Cruz Azul: Storylines

Mazatlan arrive at Matchday 13 in a tough spot, having claimed only two victories after 12 games to see themselves in 17th place of the 2022 Clausura standings with 8 points (D2 L8).

Meanwhile, Cruz Azul are in playoff spots right now as they sit fourth with 20 points (W6 D2 L4). Last time out, Juan Reynoso’s men claimed a hard-fought 1-0 win over Atlas. Will they make it consecutive victories in the Mexican league?

How to watch or live stream Mazatlan vs Cruz Azul in the US

The game between Mazatlan and Cruz Azul will be broadcast in the US on by fuboTV (7-day free trial). Other options: Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com.

Mazatlan vs Cruz Azul: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this game. BetMGM see Cruz Azul as favorites with +135 odds, while Mazatlan have +210 to pull off a shock and a draw would also result in a +210 payout.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Mazatlan +210 Tie +210 Cruz Azul +135

* Odds via BetMGM.