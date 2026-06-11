Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal remain focused on the 2026 World Cup, while Bernardo Silva is reportedly set to join Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid.

Real Madrid recently made a record‑breaking offer for Julián Álvarez but Atlético countered. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal remain focused on their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, but one of the biggest stories surrounding the national team involves the future of Bernardo Silva.

According to transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano, the Portuguese midfielder is nearing a move to Real Madrid, where he could become one of the first major additions of the new Jose Mourinho era after the tournament concludes.

Real Madrid has already confirmed Mourinho’s return as head coach through June 2029, with the Portuguese manager set to begin his second spell at the club on July 13. If Bernardo Silva arrives as expected, Mourinho would inherit one of the deepest and most talented squads in world soccer as he looks to restore Madrid to the top of European stage.

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The potential addition of Silva would provide another elite creative option alongside stars such as Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, and Federico Valverde. Known for his versatility, work rate, and technical quality, the Portugal international could quickly become a key piece in Mourinho’s plans for the 2026-27 season.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid speaks to Jose Mourinho. Angel Martinez/Getty Images

How could Bernardo Silva fit into Jose Mourinho’s system?

One of Silva’s greatest strengths is his ability to operate in multiple positions. Throughout his career, he has played as an attacking midfielder, central midfielder, winger, and even in deeper playmaking roles when required.

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That versatility could make him an ideal fit for Mourinho, who has traditionally valued intelligent players capable of adapting to different tactical situations. Silva’s experience in high-pressure matches for both club and country would also bring additional leadership to a squad already filled with world-class talent.

Real Madrid’s projected lineup with Bernardo Silva

If the reported move is completed following the World Cup, Real Madrid could line up as follows: Thibaut Courtois; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Alphonso Davies; Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Bernardo Silva; Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe.

The depth behind that lineup would remain equally impressive, with Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Guler, Endrick, and Brahim Diaz providing Mourinho with multiple alternatives throughout the season.

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As Portugal continue their World Cup journey with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the way, Real Madrid supporters will be closely monitoring Bernardo Silva’s future. If the deal is finalized, Mourinho could begin his second chapter at the Santiago Bernabeu with one of the strongest squads in Europe.