Jose Mourinho back to Real Madrid? Benfica exit would reportedly require release clause

Jose Mourinho has emerged as a central figure in the debate over who will take the helm at Real Madrid for the upcoming season. Following a disappointing campaign that sees the club likely to finish without a trophy for the second consecutive year, all signs point to Alvaro Arbeloa stepping down as the head coach.

According to reports from David Ornstein and Mario Cortegana of The Athletic, Mourinho is the preferred choice of President Florentino Perez. While the Portuguese tactician is currently under contract with Benfica, a specific release clause—reportedly around €3m—makes him a low-risk economic gamble for Madrid.

While Ornstein and Cortegana noted that Perez’s decision does not have unanimous support within the club—contrasting with the previous pursuit of Xabi Alonso, which was led by General Manager Jose Angel Sanchez— the club president is taking personal charge of this selection process.

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Mourinho’s performance since leaving Real Madrid

Since departing Real Madrid in 2013, Mourinho has managed several of Europe’s most prominent clubs:

Jose Mourinho after winning the Europa League title with Man United. (Getty Images)

2013–2015 : Chelsea

: Chelsea 2016–2018 : Manchester United

: Manchester United 2019–2021 : Tottenham Hotspur

: Tottenham Hotspur 2021–2024 : Roma

: Roma 2024–2025 : Fenerbahce

: Fenerbahce 2025–Present: Benfica

In terms of silverware, since his exit from the Spanish giants, he has secured the following trophies:

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With Chelsea:

Premier League : 2014–15

: 2014–15 League Cup: 2014–15

With Manchester United:

League Cup : 2016–17

: 2016–17 FA Community Shield : 2016

: 2016 UEFA Europa League: 2016–17

With Roma

UEFA Conference League: 2021–22

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Other options for Real Madrid

While Mourinho is reportedly Florentino Perez’s top choice, there are other managers on Real Madrid’s radar. One of them is Lionel Scaloni, whose contract expiration with Argentina has opened the door for speculation about a move to the Spanish capital following the 2026 World Cup.

He isn’t the only Argentine on the shortlist, as reports have also linked Mauricio Pochettino as a potential candidate. The current USMNT head coach is under contract through the end of the next World Cup, but he hasn’t ruled out a return to the club level.

Jurgen Klopp’s name has also surfaced, though reports suggest his need for long-term project-building is seen as a potential obstacle. Finally, Didier Deschamps has been mentioned, as he is set to leave the French National Team after the 2026 World Cup; however, L’Équipe reports that his camp denies any rumors linking him to Real Madrid.