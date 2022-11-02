Mehdi Taremi has impressed ever since joining Porto, scoring a plethora of goals and helping his side to a Portuguese league and cup double as well as a strong play in the UEFA Champions League. Here, find out his reported earnings per hour, day, week, month, and year with the Portuguese side.

Before the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Mehdi Taremi had already become one of Iran's most talked-about players. However, he had rejected offers to relocate to Europe in favor of staying considerably closer to his family. He had signed a deal with Turkish club Caykur Rizespor in 2016, but he ultimately decided to remain with Persepolis of Tehran, Iran.

In 2017, he was suspended for four months by FIFA for violating that agreement. After signing an 18-month deal with Qatar's Al Gharafah before the previous World Cup, Taremi quickly made his way west to join Rio Ave of the Portuguese division. Taremi is reminiscent of Ruud van Nistelrooy, Edin Dzeko, Karim Benzema, or Zlatan Ibrahimovic due to the way he combines a commanding presence in the air with a shrewd goal sense.

He is a technically proficient player who can drop deep and pick out teammates with brilliant passing thanks to his excellent link-up play and outstanding finishing ability. The striker has been on fire recently, scoring plenty of goals while leading Porto to the Portuguese league and cup double and showing well in the UEFA Champions League as well.

Mehdi Taremi's contract with Porto

A transfer to Porto in the offseason of 2020 was made possible by his instant impact, as he scored 18 times in 30 league games. In the time since Taremi has not turned around once. With a buyout of €60 million, the Iranian striker is under contract until June 2024.

How much does Mehdi Taremi make a week?

According to Capology, Mehdi Taremi's current annual salary is close to €460,000 gross / €240,000 net. Taking this account, the player would earn about €38,000 per month or €8,800 a week. That would make it nearly €1,800 a day, or around €200 per hour, or €3 per minute.