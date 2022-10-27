In the summer of 2021, Memphis Depay signed with Barcelona as one of previous manager Ronald Koeman's primary transfer objectives. Here, find out his reported earnings per hour, day, week, month, and year with the Blaugrana.

After seeing out his contract at Lyon, Memphis Depay joined Barcelona as a free agent last summer and quickly established himself as a key member of the Blaugrana. The Dutchman was one of former Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman's top targets for summer 2021.

Knowing the club's financial situation was precarious, the winger agreed to take a pay cut from what he would have gotten elsewhere. Despite being plagued by injuries, he still managed to put up respectable numbers (13 goals in 38 games) considering the opportunities he was afforded.

Since he joined, a lot has happened with the Blaugrana, and he is no longer the best option to start at center forward. In contrast, players like Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha have been promoted, with the former eventually reclaiming the No. 9 jersey from Memphis.

Memphis Depay's contract with Barcelona

About a year ago, Memphis Depay brought his dreams and objectives to Barcelona by signing with the club. In spite of the fact that the Netherlands international finished tied for the team's scoring leader in the 2021-22 La Liga season, he is no longer a regular starter for the Camp Nou outfit.

The deal between Memphis and Barcelona will remain in effect until 2023. Now that the deal is set to expire in the summer, Catalan tabloid Sport reports that Barca are prepared to grant him a one-year extension, provided that the terms are financially satisfactory.

How much does Memphis Depay make a week?

Memphis Depay's salary at Barcelona was reduced by 30 percent from what was originally agreed upon as the Liga giants are attempting to reduce expenses in order to operate within a wage limit, Goal revealed last year.

According to Capology, Memphis Depay's current annual salary is close to €10.4 million gross / € 5 million net. Taking this account, the Dutch winger would earn about €866,000 per month or €200,000 a week. That would make it nearly €40,000 a day, or around €5,000 per hour, or €82 per minute.