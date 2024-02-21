The 2024 MLS season is underway, and the opening game showed Lionel Messi continues to change the way other teams play Inter Miami. This time, Real Salt Lake came up with a new strategy to prevent the Argentine star from making the difference.

16 minutes into the game at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, the visitors put two players on the posts as Messi prepared to take a free kick to make sure they were covered.

The move paid off, as Justen Glad saved the ball on the line with a header. Messi has proven more than once he can score from any distance, so it makes sense his opponents decide not to take any risks whenever he has a set piece.

Lionel Messi assists Robert Taylor for the opener

While Pablo Mastroeni’s side was creative to try and stop Messi, the Argentine star still found a way to help the Herons break the deadlock. 38 minutes into the game, Messi assisted Robert Taylor for Inter Miami’s opener.

Gerardo Martino’s men need the victory not only to start the 2024 season on the right foot, but also to leave behind what has been a disappointing performance in the preseason.

Inter Miami traveled the world between January and February, but won only one out of seven friendlies. With Luis Suarez joining the squad this year, the club hopes to do much better now that the real competition is on.