Nick Kyrgios reacts strongly after Sinner’s sanction: “Fairness in tennis does not exist”

This Saturday, the World Anti–Doping Agency (WADA) announced a three-month suspension for world No. 1 Jannik Sinner after violations during March’s Indian Wells Open. Initially, a much harsher penalty was expected, possibly as long as one or even two years off the circuit, but that was not the case.

The sanction was dramatically reduced, and Sinner, fresh off his Australian Open victory, will return to action on May 4, just in time for the Italian’s home event, the Rome Open, and the second Grand Slam of the year, Roland Garros. This development has drawn the ire of Nick Kyrgios, who voiced his frustrations about the timing and the leniency of the sanction.

“So wada come out and say it would be a 1-2 year ban. Obviously sinners team have done everything in their power to just go ahead and take a 3 month ban, no titles lost, no prize money lost. Guilty or not? Sad day for tennis. Fairness in tennis does not exist.,” Kyrgios wrote on X (formerly Twitter), visibly upset by the decision.

The announcement, made this Saturday, confirmed that the suspension took effect on February 9 and will last until May 4, allowing Sinner to return just in time for the Rome Open, which begins on May 7.

Jannik Sinner of Italy poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup during the 2025 Australian Open Men’s champion media opportunity. (Kelly Defina/Getty Images)

Sinner speaks on his sanction

Sinner began 2025 by winning the Australian Open, defeating Alexander Zverev in the final. After the news of his sanction broke, the 23-year-old Italian issued a statement accepting the WADA decision, which avoided what could have been a much lengthier suspension.

“This case has been hanging over my head for almost a year, and it could have stretched into the end of the year. But I’ve always taken responsibility and understand that WADA’s rules are an important safeguard for the sport I love. That’s why I’ve accepted their offer to resolve everything with this three-month sanction,” said the world No. 1.

Tournaments Jannik Sinner will miss due to suspension

The major tournaments taking place before May 7 that Sinner will miss include the following: