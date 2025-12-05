France’s group at FIFA World Cup 2026: Opponents confirmed for Mbappe’s team after draw

The FIFA World Cup 2026 draw has concluded. All 12 groups have been determined, and France now know their path in Group I, with the opponents of Kylian Mbappe and company officially revealed.

As part of Pot 1, France were placed in Group I for the upcoming World Cup. They will face a demanding start to the tournament, but they hope to make a deep run once again, similar to their journey in Qatar 2022.

As of today, France remain one of the top contenders to win the World Cup. Led by Kylian Mbappe, Les Bleus are aiming for a perfect group stage in order to advance as leaders and establish themselves as clear favorites to lift the trophy.

Who are France’s rivals in Group I of the FIFA World Cup 2026?

France, the current World Cup runners-up, will arrive at the tournament with the goal of finishing the job that slipped away in 2022. They have a great group of players that make many fans believe they won’t have any problem in securing the title.

In Group I, France will face a challenging set of opponents. Their first match will be against Senegal, a strong African side led by star forward Sadio Mane that secured a spot in the World Cup through a flawless qualifier.

Their second opponent is still to be determined, as it will come from an inter-confederation playoff. That spot will be decided by the winner of a bracket that includes Bolivia, Suriname, and Iraq.

The final opponent in Group I will be Norway. This could be France’s toughest test in the group stage, with stars like Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard looking to secure first place for their country.