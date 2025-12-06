Kylian Mbappe vs Erling Haaland: When and where will France face Norway at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Group I in the FIFA World Cup 2026 is set. Now, with the dates and venues for all the opening games confirmed, fans know when and where Kylian Mbappe and France will face Erling Haaland’s Norway.

During the FIFA World Cup 2026 match schedule reveal, it was confirmed that France will face Norway on June 26, 2026, at Boston Stadium, with kickoff set for 15:00 ET.

*Developing story…