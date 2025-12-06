Trending topics:
World Cup

Kylian Mbappe vs Erling Haaland: When and where will France face Norway at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 draw placed France and Norway in Group I. When and where will Kylian Mbappe's nation face Erling Haaland's country in the tournament?

By Fernando Franco Puga

Follow us on Google!
Kylian Mbappe (left, France), Erling Haaland (right, Norway)
© Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe (left, France), Erling Haaland (right, Norway)

Group I in the FIFA World Cup 2026 is set. Now, with the dates and venues for all the opening games confirmed, fans know when and where Kylian Mbappe and France will face Erling Haaland’s Norway.

During the FIFA World Cup 2026 match schedule reveal, it was confirmed that France will face Norway on June 26, 2026, at Boston Stadium, with kickoff set for 15:00 ET.

*Developing story…

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga
ALSO READ
France’s group at FIFA World Cup 2026: Opponents confirmed for Mbappe’s team after draw
Soccer

France’s group at FIFA World Cup 2026: Opponents confirmed for Mbappe’s team after draw

Where to watch France vs Ukraine live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
Soccer

Where to watch France vs Ukraine live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Why is Ousmane Dembele not playing today for France vs Ukraine in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?
Soccer

Why is Ousmane Dembele not playing today for France vs Ukraine in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Aaron Rodgers confirms if many Steelers players are missing meetings
NFL

Aaron Rodgers confirms if many Steelers players are missing meetings

Better Collective Logo