The Lionel Messi show continues, this time in Ohio as Inter Miami are set to take on the best team in MLS this season, Cincinnati FC. Cincinnati FC has 51 points currently in the season and are set to win the Supporters Shield.

Inter Miami is in last place in the MLS East and will resume MLS play against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday. Questions have arisen from the media about all the milage Inter Miami is accumulating and if rotating players and Lionel Messi is an option.

In speaking to the press on Monday, head coach Tata Martino is aware of the situation, and, at the moment, Lionel Messi has told the coach he does not want to rest but instead start the next string of games. Martino could make two changes in the semifinal of the US Open Cup as two of his young talents could debut on Wednesday.

Changes to Inter Miami XI for US Open Cup semifinals

20-year-old Argentine Facundo Farías could make his Inter Miami debut as the winger or attacking midfielder could come in for Robert Taylor, who did look tired in the final of Leagues Cup against Nashville.

The second change could be 19-year-old defender Tomás Avilés who came on a major transfer fee from Argentine team Racing Club. The young defender could come in for Kamal Miller, who scored a penalty kick goal in the shootout which gave Inter Miami the Leagues Cup.

Along with Messi, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets, the club made major acquisitions with the young DP initiative with Farias, Aviles, and Paraguayan Diego Gomez.