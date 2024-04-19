The former Germany and Real Madrid star laid to rest rumors that he was “jacking up” to wrestle in the WWE.

Mesut Özil, Real Madrid star, Germany playmaker, and professional wrestler? As crazy as that might sound, rumors began to swirl in Germany that the former German playmaker was looking to get into the WWE.

Mesut Özil shocked the world with his significant body change, as soccer fans knew the 35-year-old as a lanky playmaker. Özil has been showing off his massive new frame on social media and bulked up in the year since his retirement.

Now according to Marca, the five-time German player of the year has squashed all rumors that he will be signing to wrestle for the WWE.

Mesut Özil on love of fitness

Mesut Özil stated, “I go to the gym almost every day. (…) I don’t have a special goal. I’m not waiting for an offer from the WWE, haha. I actually just do it for myself, to stay in shape. It’s a lot of fun. I have my own gym at home and a personal trainer.”

During his career the great Özil played for many top clubs including Schalke 04, Real Madrid, Arsenal, and Fenerbahçe.

Özil played in three World Cups for Germany, 2010, 2014, and 2018 winning the 2014 tournament.