The name of Oribe Peralta will remain forever in the golden book of Mexican soccer. The talented forward has decided to retire, so where you have a count of the times he took Mexico National Team to glory.

Oribe Peralta has announced his official retirement. Also known as el Hermoso (the Beautiful one), he is one of the most important players in the history of Mexican soccer. His achievements were both in Liga MX and with Mexico National Team. In fact, with el Tri he wrote golden stories that will remain forever in the mind of Mexican fans.

Through a statement on social media, Peralta shared with the soccer community his decision to stop playing professionally. His last team was legendary Chivas, with whom he lived the darkest moments of his career. He scored his last goal on January 30, 2020, and he has just played 93 minutes, distributed in 5 appearances, in his last tournament, Apertura 2021. At the end of the latter, Peralta's contract was not renewed so, at the time of his retirement, he was a free agent.

Despite his last moments on the pitch, his career includes many glorious moments in Liga MX, included several titles won win Santos Laguna and America. Similarly, with Mexico National Team, Oribe Peralta was a key player and has a collection of bright performances that lead el Tri to one of the highlights of its history: the Gold Medal in the London 2012 Olympics.

Oribe Peralta most valuable performances with Mexico National Team

London 2012 Summer Olympics. Even though it was an achievement with a U-23 team, as an over-age reinforcement Oribe has led his squad to one of the most important feats in Mexican sport, the winning of the first Olympic Golden Medal for Mexico in soccer. El Hermoso scored 4 goals in the tournament, including the two decisive in the 2-1 against Brazil at Wembley in the Final match, and wrote the brightest tale of his career.

Guadalajara 2011 Pan American Games. Again, Oribe played the role of a leader for youngsters. The Mexico U-23 Team faced this competition at home with the responsibility of conquering the gold medal. The goal has been achieved thanks to the six goals Peralta has scored to take Mexico to the final game against Argentina.

2014 FIFA World Cup Inter-Confederation play-off. After an awful performance in the Concacaf Qualifiers to Brazil 2014, Mexico had to take the route of the play-offs to grab the last available spot to Brazil 2014 World Cup. The two decisive games vs New Zealand had a happy ending: first, at Azteca Stadium, Mexico smashed 5 -1, and then, in Oceania, the result was a 2-4 victory. Peralta scored 5 of the 9 goals of Mexican rescue.

The stats of Oribe Peralta with Mexico National Team and with local teams of Liga MX

Oribe Peralta has played 67 games with the Mexican National Team since his first appearance in 2005, and he scored 26 goals. He helped el Tri to conquer the golden medals of the 2011 Pan Am games and 2012 Olympics, and the 2015 Gold Cup and Concacaf Cup. He got a goal in every single tournament he played as an International for Mexico: Pan Am Games, Olympics, Copa America, Gold Cup, Confederations Cup, Qualifiers, and FIFA World Cup.

Peralta has also a brilliant history at the Mexican League. He has 630 games played in Mexican First Division with the following clubs: Morelia, Rayados, Santos Laguna, Chiapas, America, and Chivas. He is one of the top 20 goalscorers in the history of Liga MX with 167 goals. He won 4 League titles, 1 Copa MX, and 1 Concacaf Champions League.