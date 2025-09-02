Mexico National Team victimized in US theft incident while preparing for upcoming friendlies

The Mexican National Team has enjoyed a strong 2025, winning both the CONCACAF Nations League and the Gold Cup. As they begin a U.S. tour ahead of two international friendlies, the squad faced an unforeseen setback.

According to ESPN, the team was targeted in Oakland, where they are set to face Japan in their first friendly. Unknown individuals broke into one of the team’s transport vehicles and stole a trunk belonging to the equipment staff.

While the stolen container included training gear, no players or staff members were directly harmed, as the incident occurred while the vehicle was parked during the early hours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Head coach Javier Aguirre’s squad will use the FIFA window to prepare for the 2026 World Cup. Mexico is already qualified as a co-host alongside the United States and Canada, bypassing the usual qualifying process.

Mexico won the Gold Cup final against the United States. (Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Advertisement

What’s next for Mexico?

Despite their early-season successes, Mexico’s primary focus remain on performing strongly in the 2026 World Cup. The team will need to refine its performance to reach its best form.

Advertisement

see also Which Mexicans reached glory in Europe’s top leagues? The players who left their mark

Mexico will play their first friendly on Saturday, September 6, against Japan at the Oakland Coliseum, followed by a second match against South Korea on Tuesday, September 9, at Geodis Park.

Advertisement

Reports also indicate that Mexico have scheduled two additional friendlies in October: against Colombia in Dallas and against Ecuador in Guadalajara. In November, the federation plans to host two more home matches, one of which is expected to be against Uruguay.