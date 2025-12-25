The Detroit Lions are in big trouble after the loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers at home in Week 16. Despite Jared Goff being close to leading an epic comeback, Dan Campbell’s team fell just short.

Now, their chances of making the playoffs are only 6%, and they no longer control their own destiny. They need to win their two remaining games and have the Green Bay Packers lose to the Baltimore Ravens and the Minnesota Vikings to stay alive.

Two years ago, when they lost the NFC Championship game to the 49ers, Dan Campbell warned that the Super Bowl window could close very soon for the franchise. A loss today could confirm that prediction.

What happens if Lions lose today against Vikings?

If the Lions lose today against the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit would be eliminated. With an 8-8 record, they would no longer have a chance to catch the Green Bay Packers in the race for the final NFC wild card spot.

Can the Lions make the playoffs?

The Lions can make the playoffs if they defeat the Vikings and the Chicago Bears, while the Green Bay Packers must lose against the Ravens and Minnesota. The scenario is very simple: two wins by Detroit and two losses by Green Bay for the Lions to get in.

Can the Lions win the AFC North?

No. The Detroit Lions cannot win the NFC North because the Chicago Bears have an 11-4 record as the leaders of the division. With a current record of 8-7, the gap is insurmountable regardless of the result against the Vikings.