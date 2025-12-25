Where to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions in the USA: 2025 NFL Regular Season Game

Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions face each other in a Week 17 showdown of the 2025 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

Christmas Day features a compelling NFC North showdown as the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions square off under the holiday spotlight. The Vikings enter on a three-game winning streak but with playoff hopes extinguished, playing for pride and a strong finish.

The Lions, meanwhile, remain mathematically alive and must secure a victory to keep their slim postseason chances intact. With division rivalry and contrasting motivations in play, this matchup still carries plenty of intrigue.

When will the Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions match be played?

Minnesota Vikings take on Detroit Lions in Week 17 of the 2025 NFL regular season on Thursday, December 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 PM (ET).

J.J. McCarthy of the Minnesota Vikings – Elsa/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions will be available for live streaming on Fubo. Fans can also catch the game on CBS and Netflix.