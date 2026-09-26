Why isn’t Memo Ochoa playing today for Mexico vs Colombia in 2026 international friendly?

Guillermo 'Memo' Ochoa, widely considered one of the greatest goalkeepers in Mexican history, will miss El Tri’s upcoming international friendly against Colombia.

An intriguing international friendly is on tap as Mexico faces off against Colombia in a battle of two sides kicking off a new era. Both squads feature sweeping roster changes compared to their 2026 World Cup groups—most notably the absence of legendary goalkeeper Guillermo ‘Memo’ Ochoa.

Ochoa will not suit up for El Tri after hanging up his gloves on international duty following the 2026 World Cup. The veteran netminder made his final appearance for Mexico in their final group stage match.

With former Mexican captain and Barcelona star Rafael Marquez taking over as head coach, El Tri looks to hit the ground running in this new cycle as both managers test out revamped lineups ahead of kickoff.

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Colombia enters today’s match without star playmaker James Rodriguez, while Mexico will be without veteran striker Raul Jimenez, opening the door for fresh faces to step into prominent roles on both sides.

Marquez aims for right foot forward in managerial debut

Expectations are high following Marquez’s official appointment as head coach. The former Mexican captain steps in to fill the void left by Javier Aguirre, bringing instant credibility and excitement to the touchline.

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Eager to snap a recent slide against Colombia, Mexico faces a stern test in this marquee matchup. Both managers have summoned a mixture of youth and experience as they begin ushering in the next generation for the upcoming cycle.

Mexico roster breakdown: international friendly

Marquez has crafted a balanced 26-man roster blending established international veterans with emerging young talent designed to contend in upcoming tournament windows. Here is the official call-up list for El Tri:

Goalkeepers: Raul Rangel (Guadalajara / Chivas) Alex Padilla (Athletic Club) Oscar Garcia (Club Leon)

Defenders: Johan Vasquez (Genoa) Cesar Montes (Lokomotiv Moscow) Israel Reyes (Club America) Jorge Sanchez (Atlas) Jesus Gallardo (Toluca) Mateo Chavez (AZ Alkmaar) Victor Guzman (Rayados de Monterrey) Diego Campillo (Guadalajara) Everardo Lopez (Toluca)

Midfielders: Erik Lira (Cruz Azul) Luis Chavez (Dynamo Moscow) Alvaro Fidalgo (Real Betis) Gilberto Mora (Tijuana) Luis Romo (Guadalajara) Orbelin Pineda (AEK Athens) Jeremy Marquez (Cruz Azul) Obed Vargas (Atletico Madrid) Alan Cervantes (Club America) Denzell Garcia (FC Juarez)

Forwards: Hirving Lozano (LA Galaxy) Santiago Gimenez (Porto) Roberto Alvarado (Guadalajara) Armando Gonzalez (Olympiacos) Alexis Vega (Toluca) German Berterame (Inter Miami) Isaias Violante (Club America) Hugo Camberos (Guadalajara)



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