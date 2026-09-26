Why isn’t Edson Alvarez playing today for Mexico vs Colombia in Baltimore?

Edson Alvarez will not be available for Mexico’s friendly against Colombia in Baltimore on Saturday. The midfielder was left out of Rafael Marquez’s first national team squad for the September international window due to personal matters, meaning he will miss the opening match of Mexico’s new cycle.

Alvarez’s absence comes at a difficult moment in his club career. After the 2026 World Cup, the midfielder reportedly tried to leave West Ham in search of a new team, but a move did not materialize, leaving him at the English club as it competes in the Championship.

The situation has also been complicated by personal matters away from the field. Reports indicated that Alvarez asked the Mexican coaching staff not to call him up for this international window, and Marquez respected that request as he begins preparing the team for the 2030 World Cup cycle.

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Why did Edson Alvarez ask not to be called up by Mexico?

Edson Alvarez has been dealing with a difficult period both on and off the field. He has not featured for West Ham in the Championship this season, and his lack of playing time has added uncertainty to his situation following the World Cup.

His absence from Mexico’s squad is also connected to personal circumstances that have been reported in recent weeks. Marquez has expressed support for the midfielder, but Alvarez was not included in the roster for the matches against Colombia, Peru, USA and Chile.

The decision means Mexico will begin the Rafael Márquez era without its former captain in Baltimore. Alvarez’s return to the national team will depend on his personal situation and club circumstances, while Mexico continues its preparations for the next World Cup cycle.