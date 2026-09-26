Why isn’t James Rodriguez playing today for Colombia vs Mexico in 2026 international friendly?

Colombia return to the pitch following their participation in the 2026 World Cup, where they left a positive impression with their collective play. Now they face Mexico in an international friendly, but they will be without James Rodriguez in the starting lineup, following a post-World Cup decision that became a major focal point.

James Rodriguez, the leader of the Cafetero side over the past decade, decided to retire from the Colombia national team at age 35, which is why he is absent for the friendly against Mexico.

The same applied to Juan Fernando Quintero, who also made the decision to step away from international duty. Colombia suffered key losses in midfield, particularly in terms of creativity and ball progression, with James and Quintero out of the squad.

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Another key absence for Colombia

That is not the only concerning news for Colombia, as they will also be without Luis Diaz. Regarding the Bayern Munich footballer, Nestor Lorenzo decided against calling him up in order to grant him rest and avoid overworking him at the start of the season, following a lengthy prior campaign and his World Cup participation.

James Rodriguez of Colombia.

Regarding Colombia’s World Cup roster, players such as Camilo Vargas, Jefferson Lerma, Juan Camilo Portilla, Jorge Carrascal, Jhon Cordoba, and Juan Camilo Hernandez were not called up by Nestor Lorenzo, though all retain possibilities of returning.

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While a match between Mexico and Colombia generates anticipation and will feature standout players at M&T Bank Stadium in the United States, the encounter also marks a roster turnover for both national teams as they build toward the future.

Mexico’s absences

Regarding the Mexican national team call-up, players like Raul Jimenez, Julian Quinones, Edson Alvarez, and Cesar Montes are absent for various reasons. It does not mean they will not wear the Mexican shirt again, but their absence will feel unusual given that they delivered the most standout performances at the World Cup.

Key takeaways

International retirement at age 35 keeps James Rodriguez out of the squad.

keeps James Rodriguez out of the squad. Luis Diaz was left out to receive rest following his World Cup participation.

to receive rest following his World Cup participation. M&T Bank Stadium will host the matchup between Colombia and Mexico.