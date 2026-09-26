Mexico vs Colombia: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a friendly game on September 26, 2026

Mexico and Colombia meet at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore for a September international friendly, with Rafael Marquez making his Mexico debut after the 2026 World Cup. Find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Mexico vs Colombia Tournament Friendly Date Saturday, September 26, 2026 Time 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT TV Channels TUDN USA, Univision Live Stream TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX

How to watch Mexico vs Colombia in the USA

The Mexico vs Colombia friendly will be available in the United States in Spanish on Univision and TUDN, with streaming also available through ViX. Viewers can also follow the match through TUDN.com and the TUDN app.

Can I watch Mexico vs Colombia for free?

There is no confirmed free legal way to watch Mexico vs Colombia live in the United States. The friendly will be available through Univision, TUDN and ViX, but the streaming options require a paid subscription.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Mexico vs Colombia is a friendly, but the game carries plenty of significance for both teams because it begins a new international cycle following the 2026 FIFA World Cup. For Mexico, the spotlight is firmly on Rafael Marquez, who takes over from Javier Aguirre and will make his senior national-team debut as head coach.

FIFA reports that Marquez’s first squad combines experienced World Cup players with younger options, including 17-year-old Gilberto Mora, while Hirving Lozano returns to the national team.

Edson Alvarez of Mexico during the international friendly match (Source: Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

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The match is also the first of four friendlies Mexico will play in the United States during the September-October international window. After Colombia, El Tri face Peru on September 29, the United States on October 3 and Chile on October 6. Marquez therefore has four games to begin defining his squad and tactical approach as Mexico looks toward the 2030 World Cup cycle.

Colombia, meanwhile, begin their own post-World Cup period under Nestor Lorenzo, who remains in charge of the national team. The Colombian federation called up 26 players for the September-October friendlies, with the team set to face Mexico, Paraguay and Peru in the United States. One notable absence against Mexico is Luis Diaz, while the squad gives Lorenzo an opportunity to evaluate alternatives in several positions after the World Cup.

What time is the Mexico vs Colombia match?

The Mexico vs Colombia match kicks off on Saturday, September 26, at 9:00 PM ET. The game will be played at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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