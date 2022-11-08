Mexico will face Iraq in a warm-up friendly for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

In a warm-up friendly for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Mexico will play against Iraq. Check out here everything you need to know about this game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be one of the last games for the Mexican team before going to the World Cup. And it will not only be an interesting game for the "Aztec" fans, not only to see the level of their team before the tournament in Qatar. On the other hand, it is possible that after this game, coach Gerardo Martino would confirm the Mexican team.

In the case of Iraq, they have grown a lot in recent years and they have even taken them to close to third place in their group, which would have allowed them to play Australia for fifth place in Asia, which gave them a place in the playoffs. With the increase in the team for the next World Cup there will be more possibilities for everyone and that is why they want to prepare in the best way.

Mexico vs Iraq: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Montilivi Stadium in Girona, Spain

Mexico vs Iraq: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Mexico vs Iraq: Storylines

Few remember that Iraq once played a soccer world cup. Not being one of the powers of the Asian continent, it is not a team that regularly qualifies. However, there was one occasion when they did, and one of the rivals they had in the group stage was precisely the Mexicans.

This only Iraqi participation was in the World Cup Mexico 1986, where in the group stage they faced Belgium, Paraguay and the locals. The only confrontation between these two teams took place there: it was a 1-0 victory for Mexico with a goal by Quirarte.

How to Watch or Live Stream Mexico vs Iraq in the U.S.

This international friendly game between Mexico and Iraq to be played this Wednesday, November 9 at the Montilivi Stadium in Girona, Spain will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, UniMás, Univision NOW.

Mexico vs Iraq: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have their favorites for this game. According to BetMGM, Mexico are the favorites with 1.44, while Iraq have 7.25 odds. A draw would result in a 3.50 payout.

BetMGM Mexico 1.44 Tie 3.50 Iraq 7.25

